Russian woman told MEPs she was not Daphne Caruana Galiziaâ€™s â€˜original sourceâ€™ on Egrant
European Parliament report calls for removal of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri from public office over involvement in Panama Papers and allegations of money laundering • Read the report's full recommendations here
Kurt Sansone
11 January 2018, 7:38pm
The recommendation is one of several others found in a report released this evening by the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs following its fact-finding mission to Malta last November.
The 36-page report gives a breakdown of the exchanges the MEPs had with various individuals summoned to appear before them, including Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the Police Commissioner and representatives of Pilatus Bank.
â€‹The report calls for investigations by the European Banking Authority and the European Central Bank into the circumstances under which Pilatus Bank continues to hold a license to provide services in the EU.
However, the report also lifts the lid on two things that have not been known so far.
Egrant: Russian woman not original source
The report quotes Maria Efimova telling MEPs, she was not Daphne Caruana Galizia’s original source on the story linking the Prime Minister’s wife, Michelle, to the Panama company, Egrant.
Efimova was employed at Pilatus Bank but had her job terminated. The termination happened almost a year before, Caruana Galizia published the Egrant story on her blog.
Efimova had claimed to have seen bank documents indicating Michelle Muscat as the ultimate beneficial owner of Egrant. The company was the third mysterious firm revealed by Panama Papers, which had been set up by Maltese financial services firm Nexia BT at the same time as the two companies for Mizzi and Schembri were set up.
The Muscats had denied the allegation and called for a magisterial inquiry, which is ongoing.
According to Efimova’s testimony to MEPs – she testified by video conference from an undisclosed location – she was not the original source on Egrant.
Jonathan Ferris seeks whistleblower protection
Another, previously unknown fact that emerges from the report is that former Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit inspector, Jonathan Ferris, has formally asked for whistleblower protection.
The information comes from what the Prime Minister told MEPs when they met him at Castille. When committee chair Ana Gomes asked that protection be given to Ferris and his family, the Prime Minister is quoted saying that Ferris had applied for whistleblower protection and this would be offered in accordance with the law.
In a recent interview with BBC, Ferris reiterated that he feared for his life after having been axed from the FIAU last year because of what he believes were his investigations of people close to the government. The FIAU insists his termination was performance based. Ferris has instituted a court case for unfair dismissal and has publicly said that damning information in his possession would be released by third parties if he is murdered.
David Casa reacts
Meanwhile, Nationalist Party MEP David Casa, who formed part of the fact-finding mission said the "damning report is very clear" that Mizzi and Schembri should be removed immediately from public office and investigated and brought to justice.
Casa noted that the report called for a change in method for appointment of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General. “We need an overhaul of the offices of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General that have not prosecuted clear cases of corruption and money laundering despite the overwhelming evidence in their possession,” Casa said.
On the operations of Pilatus Bank and Nexia BT, Casa said they continue to operate in Malta with impunity, despite the overwhelming evidence that "they are complicit in corruption and money laundering".
In a short reaction, the Labour Party said the only revelation from the report was Efimova's statement that she was not Caruana Galizia's original source on the Egrant "lie" about the Muscats. It said the new information made it even more difficult for former PN leader Simon Busuttil to accept the challenge put to him by the Prime Minister last year to resign if the magisterial inquiry into the Egrant allegations found no link whatsoever between the Muscats and Egrant.
Muscat has continued to insist that if the magisterial inquiry finds any shard of evidence linking him or his wife to Egrant, he would pull out of politics.
The report's recommendations in full
European level:
National level:
