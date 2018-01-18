MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up costing man €3,000

Court & Police

Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up co...

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Court & Police

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortages

Business News

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortag...

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawyer argues

Court & Police

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawy...

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

National

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases again...

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in ...

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

Blogs

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have been addressed

National

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have bee...

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

National

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation'...

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Court & Police

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

World

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb i...

Let the real truth come out

Blogs

Let the real truth come out

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems

Europe

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption pro...

Home
News
Europe

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems

Former Maltese PM says island faces clear problem in governance and control of corruption but said MEPs' mission to Malta on rule of law was “risible”

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella
18 January 2018, 9:15am
Print Version
Labour MEP Alfred Sant
Labour MEP Alfred Sant
Former prime minister Alfred Sant has acknowledged that the Labour administration in Malta is facing problems of governance and corruption.

The admission by the Labour MEP came in a missive against a delegation of MEPs, led by socialist MEP Ana Gomes, to conduct an investigation into the rule of law in Malta.

But Sant decried the use of the MEPs’ delegation to act as “investigator, prosecutor, judge and jury”.

“That there exist problems in the governance of the country and in the control of corruption is clear. That they are to be taken into account by following the procedures of the European Parliament as laid out during the December visit of its delegation to Malta is risible,” Sant said giving the MEPs’ delegation short shrift.

The European Parliament report on Malta released last week called on politicians perceived to be implicated in serious acts of corruption and money laundering linked to the Panama Papers and FIAU reports to be removed from public office and swiftly investigated.

READ MORE Key findings from the European Parliament's report on rule of law in Malta

Sant, who as Labour leader from 1992 to 2008 made corruption a signature theme of his political campaigns against the Nationalist administrations, said the EP mission to Malta was “from beginning to end not credible.”

Sant said the effort “fell foul of all the criteria that make similar exercises credible wherever the rule of law truly prevails – criteria that would determine what is usually called due process. For this reason, the work the delegation carried out is not credible.”

Nationalist MEP David Casa
Nationalist MEP David Casa
He singled out Nationalist MEP David Casa as a “protagonist in Malta-bashing”, accusing him of organising the delegation’s work through “occult methods”, and also raised doubts on the quality of campaigners from “civil society” invited to speak to MEPs.

“The delegation discussed issues important for the country, though they were raised before by other analysts and spokespersons from diverse sectors on the island, on both left and right. Their report as expected, and as they expected, created waves in the print and social media of the nation.”

One of the MEPs present for the mission, German Green Sven Giegold, said Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s reaction to the EP rule of law report had been disrespectful.

Muscat accused the MEPs who drafted the damning report about Malta had already decided what they were going to say before they even landed on the island.

In a statement on Tuesday, Giegold said Muscat’s reaction was disrespectful. “The report has the support of all members of the parliament’s mission including the Social Democrats. Many of our findings go beyond the parliament's plenary resolution including on the role of the police, corruption and possible doubtful influence of elections. It deserves serious consequences and a debate in the European institutions as well as Malta.”

The European Parliament will now discuss the findings of the report in the LIBE committee on January 25. The report will also be sent officially to the European Central Bank to trigger further supervisory investigations.

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up costing man €3,000

Court & Police

Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlf...

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Court & Police

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortages

Business News

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over...

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Ge...

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawyer argues

Court & Police

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave...

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

National

David Bonello resigns as PN director of informatio...

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for li...

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attem...

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

Blogs

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to...

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have been addressed

National

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortc...

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

National

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money launderin...

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Court & Police

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic acci...

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

World

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legisl...

Let the real truth come out

Blogs

Let the real truth come out

Trending Articles
1

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2

Let the real truth come out
3

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems
4

Prime Minister confirms €80 million buy-back clause in Vitals hospitals deal
5

E-bike sales dropped by 90% after new registration rules