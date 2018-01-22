We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Man hurt in construction site fall

Court & Police

Man hurt in construction site fall

No breach of EU rules in election eve extension of Electrogas guarantee, European Commissioner says

Europe

No breach of EU rules in election eve extension of Electrogas gua...

US to open Jerusalem embassy sooner than expected

World

US to open Jerusalem embassy sooner than expected

[WATCH] Malta will have to respect the European court’s decision on bird trapping, Jose Herrera says

National

[WATCH] Malta will have to respect the European court’s decisio...

70-year-old man seriously injured in car accident

Court & Police

70-year-old man seriously injured in car accident

Young Maltese woman honoured in Forbes’ ’30 under 30’ law and policy list

National

Young Maltese woman honoured in Forbes’ ’30 under 30’ law a...

Business Offices Services International introduces a new tenant

Announcements

Business Offices Services International introduces a new tenant

Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by child

Court & Police

Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by child

Man seriously injured in five-storey lift fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in five-storey lift fall

Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus transfer to Michelle Muscat’s US friend

National

Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus tra...

Markets close week strong | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets close week strong | Calamatta Cuschieri

Air Malta – managing expectations

Blogs

Air Malta – managing expectations

Spain renews arrest bid as ex-Catalan leader arrives in Denmark

World

Spain renews arrest bid as ex-Catalan leader arrives in Denmark

Cruise passengers to Malta up 7% in 2017

Business News

Cruise passengers to Malta up 7% in 2017

Speaker turned persona non grata awarded €6,000 in libel damages

Court & Police

Speaker turned persona non grata awarded €6,000 in libel damage...

Tourism blighting Maltese towns, 19th century St Julian’s townhouse headed for demolition

Townscapes

Tourism blighting Maltese towns, 19th century St Julian’s townh...

Home
News
Europe

No breach of EU rules in election eve extension of Electrogas guarantee, European Commissioner says

The loan guarantee extension was approved by the government without fanfare and only came to light last November • The guarantee has since been lifted after Electrogas secured bank financing

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
22 January 2018, 4:58pm
Print Version
European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
A government decision to extend the multi-million euro guarantee to Electrogas on election eve was not in breach of European rules, the European Commission has told Francis Zammit Dimech.

The Nationalist MEP asked about the matter last November soon after media reports revealed that the government had quietly extended the loan guarantee last June.

But replying to the Zammit Dimech’s parliamentary question, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager indicated there was nothing untoward in the extension.

“An extension of this temporary loan guarantee does not call into question the findings of the Commission on the measure notified and assessed at the time. If further State aid were to be granted to the Delimara project, it would be for Malta to notify the Commission of any such additional support,” Vestager said.

She reiterated that the Commission was aware of the temporary loan guarantee when it assessed the compatibility of the Delimara project with EU State aid rules.

“The guarantee was intended to cover the period until a definitive financing solution for the project had been put in place,” Vestager said.

The guarantee was eventually lifted last month after Electrogas secured financing from several banks for its gas power project.

The guarantee was necessary until the government cleared the security of supply agreement with the European Commission. The security of supply agreement gives Electrogas an assurance that if Enemalta falters, the government would step in to buy the electricity generated by the new power plant.

The security of supply agreement had to be cleared by the EU. Clearance came early in 2017 but the loan guarantee continued in place until Electrogas concluded negotiations with the banks.

The security of supply agreement, which covers 25 years, was tabled in Parliament last week.

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
Man hurt in construction site fall

Court & Police

Man hurt in construction site fall

No breach of EU rules in election eve extension of Electrogas guarantee, European Commissioner says

Europe

No breach of EU rules in election eve extension of...

US to open Jerusalem embassy sooner than expected

World

US to open Jerusalem embassy sooner than expected

[WATCH] Malta will have to respect the European court’s decision on bird trapping, Jose Herrera says

National

[WATCH] Malta will have to respect the European co...

70-year-old man seriously injured in car accident

Court & Police

70-year-old man seriously injured in car accident

Young Maltese woman honoured in Forbes’ ’30 under 30’ law and policy list

National

Young Maltese woman honoured in Forbes’ ’30 un...

Business Offices Services International introduces a new tenant

Announcements

Business Offices Services International introduces...

Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by child

Court & Police

Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by c...

Man seriously injured in five-storey lift fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in five-storey lift fall

Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus transfer to Michelle Muscat’s US friend

National

Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,...

Markets close week strong | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets close week strong | Calamatta Cuschieri

Air Malta – managing expectations

Blogs

Air Malta – managing expectations

Spain renews arrest bid as ex-Catalan leader arrives in Denmark

World

Spain renews arrest bid as ex-Catalan leader arriv...

Cruise passengers to Malta up 7% in 2017

Business News

Cruise passengers to Malta up 7% in 2017

Speaker turned persona non grata awarded €6,000 in libel damages

Court & Police

Speaker turned persona non grata awarded €6,000 ...

Trending Articles
1

Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus transfer to Michelle Muscat’s US friend
2

Tourism blighting Maltese towns, 19th century St Julian’s townhouse headed for demolition
3

Labour gave Vitals 'sole discretion' to hold on to hospitals for 99 years
4

Valletta is scrubbed clean following V18 opening ceremony
5

#saveourcountryside