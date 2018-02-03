Peter Xuereb nominated to European Court of Justice

Judge Peter Xuereb has been nominated by the government to succeed Anthony Borg Barthet as Malta’s sitting judge in the EU’s Court of Justice, the Justice ministry said in a statement.

Borg Barthet’s term comes to end this year, having taken up the role in 2004, having been reappointed to the post a number of times, the ministry said.

It said that Xuereb was currently serving as a Judge for the European General Court, a post he was nominated for in 2016.

Procedures to nominate Xuereb’s replacement will commence once his nomination is accepted, the ministry said, adding that it had faith in Xuereb.

“The government believes that in the same way Professor Xuereb showed his capabilities in his role as a Judge at the EU’s General Court, he will show the same abilities in the European Courts of Justice,” read the statement.

The government thanked Borg Barthet for his service in the European Court of Justice.