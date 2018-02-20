Dalli resolution for global ban on animal testing approved by European Parliament

The European Parliament’s health and environment committee has today voted in favour of a resolution which calls on the European Council and European Commission to push for a worldwide ban, at United Nations level, on animal testing in the cosmetic industry.

The resolution, which had been co-authored by Labour Party MEP Miriam Dalli, comes after the EU’s cosmetics industry, which employs around two million people, proved that such a ban would not have a negative impact on the development or production of cosmetics.

“The time to act is now. We know that it won’t be easy to change international rules and regulations but now is the time to put pressure for things to change. Some influential states and regions, including some members of the International Committee of Cosmetics Regulation do not yet have bans in place and we need to see more states coming forward and implement such a ban,” Dalli highlighted.

Within the EU, animal testing of finished cosmetic products ceased in 2004, and that of ingredients stopped in 2009. The importation and sale of new cosmetics which were tested on animals outside the EU was prohibited in 2013.

However, 80% of UN countries still allow the testing of cosmetics and toiletries on animals, and scientific reports estimate that more than half a million animals each year are used for testing worldwide.

“Humane alternatives to animal tests can use simple organisms like bacteria or human tissues and cells as well as sophisticated computer models. It simply makes no sense to continue causing unjustified pain to animals for cosmetic purposes,” Dalli said, as she urged academic institutions to promote animal testing alternatives.

The resolution will be presented to the European Parliament in April for a final approval vote.