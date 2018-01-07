We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Interview

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

An hour before stepping onto the Manoel stage as the Dame in Masquerade’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’, actor/writer Malcolm Galea talks about the two loves of his life: Panto, and stand-up comedy (the more heckling, the better)

raphael_vassallo
Raphael Vassallo
7 January 2018, 8:00am
Print Version
We’re in the backstage dressing room at the Manoel Theatre, shortly before Malcolm Galea gets into costume (as Dame Nanny O’Beezwax) for the penultimate matinee of this year’s Christmas panto, ‘Alice in Wonderland’. And much like Alice falling down the rabbit-hole, entering this ‘inner sanctum’ - where the magic all happens, as it were – brought back memories of my own first panto experience, aged eight or thereabouts. (Mostly, a sensation of blind terror at the first appearance of the ‘Giant’ in ‘Puss in Boots’... or was it ‘Jack and the Giant Beanstalk’?) In any case, this annual theatrical tradition has clearly left a small mark on myself: and judging by the evident success it has consistently enjoyed over years, it also occupies some form of centrality in the local cultural scene. How do you account for the cosnistent success of the Christmas Pantomime?

My first impression of Panto was different from yours. I saw my first Panto when I was 19. I was at Junior College at the time. And I went mainly because my friends were in it. But I was blown away... by the scale of it, by everything. It was one of those things: I said to myself, ‘I need to be involved in this. No matter what happens, I need to work in it: even if it’s voluntary...’

Did this ‘call of the theatre’ begin with Panto, or had you already been acting at the time?

No, at Junior College we had already started doing some secondary school theatre: putting on plays here and there... and I made friends with the people I’m still friends with today: Chris Dingli and Wesley Ellul, who do the ‘Comedy Knights’... we were a trio back then; and we were each other’s best men when we got married... I think your social circle really helps you in these things...

Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition

