Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

An hour before stepping onto the Manoel stage as the Dame in Masquerade’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’, actor/writer Malcolm Galea talks about the two loves of his life: Panto, and stand-up comedy (the more heckling, the better)
Raphael Vassallo
7 January 2018, 8:00am
My first impression of Panto was different from yours. I saw my first Panto when I was 19. I was at Junior College at the time. And I went mainly because my friends were in it. But I was blown away... by the scale of it, by everything. It was one of those things: I said to myself, ‘I need to be involved in this. No matter what happens, I need to work in it: even if it’s voluntary...’
Did this ‘call of the theatre’ begin with Panto, or had you already been acting at the time?
No, at Junior College we had already started doing some secondary school theatre: putting on plays here and there... and I made friends with the people I’m still friends with today: Chris Dingli and Wesley Ellul, who do the ‘Comedy Knights’... we were a trio back then; and we were each other’s best men when we got married... I think your social circle really helps you in these things...
Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition
