Interview

A question of credibility and national interest | Martin Balzan

Parliament is currently debating the controversy surrounding a proposed sale of the Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) concession – to own and manage three Maltese hospitals – to an as-yet unconfirmed third party. Medical Association of Malta’s president Dr MARTIN BALZAN does not mince his words on the subject: the agreement with Vitals is ‘flawed’ and ‘suspicious’, and must be investigated

raphael_vassallo
Raphael Vassallo
21 January 2018, 8:30am
Print Version
Dr Balzan, I interviewed Health Minister Chris Fearne in March 2015 – before the VGH group was named as the eventual investor – and back then he said that: ‘Our concept is that the health service has to find another source of revenue. We believe that this other source is medical tourism [...] So we need to create the facilities to attract paying patients from abroad. This will provide the revenue needed to keep the service free…” It was on this rationale that government signed a deal with VGH to buy and rebuild St Luke’s Karin Grech and the Gozo General Hospital. Just under three years later, this deal now seems to be collapsing. The Medical Association of Malta had been sceptical from the start. Do you feel your earlier position is now being vindicated?

Let’s start with the basic question: what is a private-public partnership? If you need 220 million to refurbish St Luke’s, Karin Grech and the Gozo hospitals, the capital would normally come from the treasury. The problem if you take it from government coffers immediately, as a one-off, is that it either goes into the national debt, or the deficit. Now: in the UK and other countries, they get the capital from a private company, then pay it back gradually. That is a public-private partnership. There are three types: one is called ‘lease-only’; the other ‘lease and maintain’... so apart from building the hospital and renting it to government, the private company is also responsible for its maintenance... and thirdly, ‘lease, maintain and operate’. In the UK, where there are lots of PPPs, they use the ‘lease and maintain’ model... because the profit motive is considered incompatible with a free national health service. There, we have the first flaw [of the Vitals agreement]. We went for the most rightwing model: which is incompatible with our socialistic system...

Read the full interview on the MaltaToday Digital Edition

