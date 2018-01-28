We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Interview

Redefining the national identity | Sara Ezabe

Law student Sara Ezabe is one of 30 honorees recognised by Forbes for their role in influencing law and policy in Europe. Her campaign ‘Redefining us’ was prompted by local reactions to her wearing the ‘hijab’ (Muslim headscarf) in Malta... and aims to challenge a culture of fear directed at Muslims in general

raphael_vassallo
Raphael Vassallo
28 January 2018, 8:30am
Before the interview, I read an article you wrote last June about the pre-electoral campus debate.  You argued that the presence of a far-right party (Moviment Patrijotti Maltin) “speaks volumes about the failure of all political parties to address the rights of minorities in our country.” Yet MPM got only a handful of votes in that election... and it is debatable to what extent it really represents typical Maltese attitudes towards Muslims. In your own experience, how racist is Malta towards its Muslim population?

The way I see it, even the fact that we use the word ‘racism’ – as if Islam was ‘a race’ - is a problem. Islam is not a race. I myself believe there is only one human race: but the real danger is that, if we look upon religion as a ‘race’ issue, or an ethnicity issue, then it would follow that a Maltese person of a different religion would be regarded as ‘not Maltese’. That, to me, is a problem in itself. We talk about ‘racism’, but ‘Islamophobia’ is never really spoken about. We speak about discrimination in general, but there are different kinds of discrimination. Hate speech, especially online, is a very big problem...

Read the full interview in the MaltaToday Digital Edition

