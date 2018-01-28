Redefining the national identity | Sara Ezabe

Law student Sara Ezabe is one of 30 honorees recognised by Forbes for their role in influencing law and policy in Europe. Her campaign ‘Redefining us’ was prompted by local reactions to her wearing the ‘hijab’ (Muslim headscarf) in Malta... and aims to challenge a culture of fear directed at Muslims in general

The way I see it, even the fact that we use the word ‘racism’ – as if Islam was ‘a race’ - is a problem. Islam is not a race. I myself believe there is only one human race: but the real danger is that, if we look upon religion as a ‘race’ issue, or an ethnicity issue, then it would follow that a Maltese person of a different religion would be regarded as ‘not Maltese’. That, to me, is a problem in itself. We talk about ‘racism’, but ‘Islamophobia’ is never really spoken about. We speak about discrimination in general, but there are different kinds of discrimination. Hate speech, especially online, is a very big problem...