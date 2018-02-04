Malta’s justice system in the dock | Owen Bonnici

Dr Bonnici, your portfolio has been in the news a lot in recent months: last November, a European Parliament delegation left Malta with ‘more questions than answers’ regarding the state of our rule of law; and earlier this month, the EP issued a damning report highlighting a number of apparent shortcomings within our system. How do you react to the implications of this report?

I think that in Malta, the rule of law is functioning; it works, and it has actually improved with the many things we have done in the past five years. Of course, the report draws a different conclusion, and I have been critical of those conclusions, not because they suggested we improve this or that particular thing – I am always open to ideas to keep improving; the moment we say ‘there is nothing more to improve’, is the moment we should leave office. We need to keep improving things. But that report reaches conclusions based on wrong facts, wrong assumptions... and they only spoke to one section of the people. That section, of course, has a right to its opinion – that’s a sine qua non - but there are also other views which hadn’t been heard before drawing the conclusions in that report...

But you yourself were one of the people the MEPs spoke to. So they heard at least your views...

Yes, but how can you discuss ‘free speech’ in Malta, for instance, without meeting the Institute of Maltese Journalists? They talked about workers’ rights, and spoke only to UHM without speaking to other trade unions. I respect the opinion of everyone, but you have to hear both sides of the story...

Read the full interview in the MaltaToday Digital Edition