Kappara roundabout now open

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

National

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

Christmas

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today, Archbishop says

National

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today...

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran

Court & Police

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily cata...

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

World

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Christmas

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

Health

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

Data & Surveys

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, ...

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

National

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia

National

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€...

Father and son held on usury charges

Court & Police

Father and son held on usury charges

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots

National

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilo...

A most deadly year

Editorial

A most deadly year

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

World

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

World

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

National

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nati...

Home
News
National

Kappara roundabout now open

Asphalting work and line painting was completed yesterday

23 December 2017, 5:59pm
Print Version
The roundabout in Kappara has opened to traffic, with vehicles now being able to use it to travel between Gzira and San Gwann, Transport Malta said today.

The roundabout had been closed for a number of months, as the Kappara project  was under way.

Asphalting work on the roundabout was completed yesterday, and line marking where painted this morning, allowing access through the roundabout and unimpeded travel on both flyovers.

“Drivers can now avail themselves of most of the functionality of the new junction, using both flyovers to go between the Paceville area and Valletta directly, without being disturbed by traffic crossing between San Ä wann and GÅ¼ira, as used to happen before this project,” Transport Malta said in a press statement.

It added that the slip road between San Gwann and St Julian’s will remain closed for the time being, until the retaining wall of the nearby houses is completed over the next few days.

Transport Malta urged drivers to drive carefully through the site, since personnel will continue to install street furnishings along the route.

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

National

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings...

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

Christmas

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders hav...

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today, Archbishop says

National

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevan...

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran

Court & Police

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car...

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

World

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Christmas

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online sca...

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

Health

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating i...

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

Data & Surveys

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails t...

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

National

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas E...

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia

National

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable th...

Father and son held on usury charges

Court & Police

Father and son held on usury charges

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots

National

Minister denies government considering tax-free sa...

A most deadly year

Editorial

A most deadly year

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

World

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of w...

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

World

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippin...

Trending Articles
1

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
2

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
3

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran
4

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia
5

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots