Kappara roundabout now open
Asphalting work and line painting was completed yesterday
23 December 2017, 5:59pm
The roundabout had been closed for a number of months, as the Kappara project was under way.
Asphalting work on the roundabout was completed yesterday, and line marking where painted this morning, allowing access through the roundabout and unimpeded travel on both flyovers.
“Drivers can now avail themselves of most of the functionality of the new junction, using both flyovers to go between the Paceville area and Valletta directly, without being disturbed by traffic crossing between San Ä wann and GÅ¼ira, as used to happen before this project,” Transport Malta said in a press statement.
It added that the slip road between San Gwann and St Julian’s will remain closed for the time being, until the retaining wall of the nearby houses is completed over the next few days.
Transport Malta urged drivers to drive carefully through the site, since personnel will continue to install street furnishings along the route.
