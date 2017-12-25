MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

Find out the latest MaltaToday Trust Barometer in today's special Christmas edition

as our reporters and editors look back on the year and the beats they covered, with a focus on politics and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the newsmaker of the year."Caruana Galizia made this year's news by setting the agenda, and now in her death, she is still a newsmaker. Justice must be done to find out who commissioned the brutal assassination of Caruana Galizia. As journalists, we can only take the best of what she did and continue to focus on those news stories that will keep those in power accountable and on their toes," executive editor Matthew Vella said.In the polls being published today in MaltaToday, PN party leader Adrian Delia continued to haemorrhage trust as his rating reached an all-time low of 7.2% in December.The MaltaToday survey found that both main party leaders lost some of their sheen when compared to the November trust barometer although the overall result still sees Prime Minister Joseph Muscat comfortably ahead.Muscat lost 3.3 points from the all-time high registered last month in the aftermath of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. However, the Prime Minister was still trusted by an absolute majority for a rating of 50.4%.Delia continued to lose ground, dropping eight points over his performance last November.