Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots
Tourism minister Konrad Mizzi said that local media reports claiming the move was being considered were a ‘complete fabrication’
Yannick Pace
24 December 2017, 11:20am
Mizzi has stated on a number of occasions that the coming year could be one where Air Malta could register growth and return to profitability, however this would require collective agreements to be signed with all of the airline’s workers.
In fact, the minister had imposed an end-of-year deadline for the new collective agreements to be signed. An agreement with ALPA – the pilots’ union – is the only pending collective agreement.
With the end of the year just one week away, the Sunday Times of Malta, citing government sources, said that Mizzi was considering offering what was being viewed as a “last-ditch attempt” to convince pilots to agree to the airline’s terms.
According to the report, Mizzi was basing the plan on the fact that most of pilots’ “flying hours are performed in international skies and are therefore not taxable”.
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
