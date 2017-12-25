[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia

In a short video message, the Nationalist Party leader took the opportunity to remind the public that Christmas was not a happy time for all in society

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has urged people to spare a thought for those in society, for whom Christmas is not a time of happiness.The Opposition leader said that as a politician, he had learnt to appreciate what Christmas meant to different people in society, and that it was a time of peace, food, presents and celebrations for many, this could not be said for everyone in society.“There are many for whom Christmas time is a reminder of what they can’t do and can’t afford,” said Delia in a short video message.He said that for many it was a reminder of those they had lost and who they could not spend time with. “Poverty, social poverty, those who even at Christmas have nowhere to go an nobody to celebrate with, who have nothing to eat or drink, let alone the possibility of buying presents.”Heappealed to the nation, to spare a thought for the most vulnerable in society.Nickie Vella de Fremeaux, the Nationalist Party leader’s wife, on her part said that while Christmas was a particularly sensitive time, people needed to keep look out for those in need all year round.