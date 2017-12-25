We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

National

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

Christmas

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today, Archbishop says

National

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today...

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran

Court & Police

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily cata...

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

World

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Christmas

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

Health

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

Data & Surveys

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, ...

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

National

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia

National

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€...

Father and son held on usury charges

Court & Police

Father and son held on usury charges

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots

National

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilo...

A most deadly year

Editorial

A most deadly year

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

World

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

World

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

National

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nati...

Home
News
National

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia

In a short video message, the Nationalist Party leader took the opportunity to remind the public that Christmas was not a happy time for all in society

24 December 2017, 8:00pm
Print Version
Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia with his wife Nike Vella de Fremeaux
Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia with his wife Nike Vella de Fremeaux
Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has urged people to spare a thought for those in society, for whom Christmas is not a time of happiness.

The Opposition leader said that as a politician, he had learnt to appreciate what Christmas meant to different people in society, and that it was a time of peace, food, presents and celebrations for many, this could not be said for everyone in society.

“There are many for whom Christmas time is a reminder of what they can’t do and can’t afford,” said Delia in a short video message.

He said that for many it was a reminder of those they had lost and who they could not spend time with. “Poverty, social poverty, those who even at Christmas have nowhere to go an nobody to celebrate with, who have nothing to eat or drink, let alone the possibility of buying presents.”

Heappealed to the nation, to spare a thought for the most vulnerable in society.

Nickie Vella de Fremeaux, the Nationalist Party leader’s wife, on her part said that while Christmas was a particularly sensitive time, people needed to keep look out for those in need all year round.

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

National

[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings...

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders have said so far

Christmas

[WATCH] Christmas messages: what world leaders hav...

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today, Archbishop says

National

[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevan...

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran

Court & Police

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car...

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

World

Guatemala to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online scammers

Christmas

Why Christmas can be an opportunity for online sca...

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating is not that hard

Health

Malta has an obesity problem, but healthy eating i...

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap

Data & Surveys

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails t...

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas Eve message

National

[WATCH] President appeals for unity in Christmas E...

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia

National

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable th...

Father and son held on usury charges

Court & Police

Father and son held on usury charges

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots

National

Minister denies government considering tax-free sa...

A most deadly year

Editorial

A most deadly year

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of warâ€™

World

North Korea on UN sanctions: â€˜Itâ€™s an act of w...

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines

World

Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippin...

Trending Articles
1

MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
2

[WATCH] MaltaToday Survey | Political heat fails to dampen 2017, but Nationalist leader faces widening trust gap
3

Msida man caught carrying 150kg of cannabis in car on Sicily catamaran
4

[WATCH] Spare a thought for the most vulnerable this Christmas â€“ Adrian Delia
5

Minister denies government considering tax-free salaries for pilots