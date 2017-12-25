[WATCH] Story of Christmas still carries a relevant message today, Archbishop says

‘The chimes of the church bells remind us that Christmas is not only a story of times past’

Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna delivered a Christmas message from the Cathedral of Mdina, telling the story of Christmas which he says is still relevant today.The archbishop chose this location because, he said, it is home to a Neapolitan crib. Such cribs symbolise the fact that the birth of Christ is “renewed in every culture and in every environment” each year, and not simply an event which occurred 2,000 years ago.“If one observes the gaggle of figures in the valley of the Neapolitan crib, we find that some are engrossed in work while others are making merry. Only a handful of these figures are facing Jesus in the manger. Many a time, this also happens in our culture, in our lives. Christmas comes and goes, and it would seem as if Jesus did not come at all.”The archbishop said that his wish for Christmas is that “Jesus truly enters in our hearts with his consolation but also with his precious word.”“He invites us to forgive each other, to love each other more, and to see his presence in our brothers and sisters, especially those who need our love and care in a special way.”