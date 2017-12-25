[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook

Christmas video posted by the Armed Forces of Malta was shared about 1,000 times by Christmas day

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) took to Facebook to pass on their season’s greetings in a light-hearted video which features various members of the force.Personnel from various squads and regiments sang, whistled, tapped, and trained to the tune of Jingle Bell Rock in a video which received very positive feedback on social media.The video was posted a day after the AFM completed the ‘Logging Miles for L-Istrina’ exercise which saw recruits carrying logs through the streets of Valletta in a charity initiative encouraged by President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.