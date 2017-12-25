|
[WATCH] Jingle Shells Rock: AFM season's greetings on Facebook
Christmas video posted by the Armed Forces of Malta was shared about 1,000 times by Christmas day
25 December 2017, 12:58pm
Personnel from various squads and regiments sang, whistled, tapped, and trained to the tune of Jingle Bell Rock in a video which received very positive feedback on social media.
The video was posted a day after the AFM completed the ‘Logging Miles for L-Istrina’ exercise which saw recruits carrying logs through the streets of Valletta in a charity initiative encouraged by President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.
