Updated | L-Istrina: first million donated

Malta's largest national charity telethon is underway, reaching it's first million mark

maria_pace
Maria Pace
26 December 2017, 12:47pm
Last updated on 26 December 2017, 2:41pm
 

L-Istrina has reached the €1 million mark in less than three hours , in the biggest fundraising marathon of the year. 

L-Istrina, help at Kirkop Sports Complex in aid of Malta Community Chest Fund kicked off for its 19th edition this morning. 

In a message in the run-up to L-Istrina, Preisdent Marie-Louise Colerio Preca said the Malta Community Chest Fund had been transformed to make it more relevant to today's needs.

She said MCCF is now a registered foundation with its own legal personality and an organised framework of specific targets.

"Thanks to the generosity of the people of Malta and Gozo, which is so evident during L-Istrina, we are able to provide specialised treatment and care for people living with cancer and other severe chronic illnesses," she said.

The President kicked off the event at noon, accompanied by the Prime Minister, the Opposition leader and the Archbishop.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that L-Istina was synonymous with the day after Christmas. He praised young Katriel who in his inspirational message urged all to help others. 

A 12-hour variety show will follow, with well-known personalities helping out at the event. It is broadcoasted throughout the day on all local TV stations.

A record of €5.5 million were donated during last year's marathon.

 

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
