Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

Donations to l-Istrina this year amounted to a whopping €14 for every person living in Malta - somewhat of a European record

It has become somewhat of a Boxing Day tradition to donate to l-Istrina, the charity telethon that raises funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund and the record sum collected on Tuesday does appear to put Malta in a league of its own.More than €6 million were raised on Tuesday in the 12-hour marathon broadcast on all TV stations. When donations are compared to the population size, the funds raised this year work out at a per capita donation of €13.74.This is significantly higher than per capita donations made in Italy and France during charity telethons earlier this month.Italy raised €31 million during the annual fund raiser that is given publicity on Rai, the national broadcaster. The week-long event, held between 17 and 23 December collected funds for research in rare diseases.The sum collected in Italy equates to a per capita donation of 50c.The average donation per person was slightly higher in France where a two-day telethon between 8 and 9 December raised almost €76 million. This works out at a per capita donation of €1.13.L-Istrina raised €5.5 million last year. But the annual Boxing Day telethon is not the only fundraiser to be held throughout the year.In January a fund raising marathon organised by Dar tal-Providenza, a home for disabled persons, collected €980,000.TV programme Xarabak raised almost €1 million for the ALS association's project to develop a home for sufferers of neuro-degenerative diseases during a Friday night show in March.The house, Dar Bjorn, named after ALS Malta founder Bjorn Formosa, opened its doors in October.In April, Xarabank also raised a record of €1.3 million in a three-hour fund raising telethon for Puttinu Cares, which helps support children receiving treatment in the UK.