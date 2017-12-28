We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority urged parents who have purchased the toy to return it to the shop it was purchased from

27 December 2017, 3:30pm
Anyone who purchased the toy has been adivised to return it to the shop it was brought from by the MCCAA
A “dangerous” yo-yo ball has been withdrawn from the local market by the Market Surveillance Directorate, which falls under the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA).

In a statement issued this afternoon, the MCCAA said that the yo-yo ball had been found to be dangerous “due to its very long cord which can circle around the neck of a child”, leading to strangulation.

“Moreover, this toy lacks the presence of the CE mark and all other necessary information, including brand name, model number, batch number and manufacturer details,” the MCCAA said.

The directorate, it said, had taken the necessary precautions in order to ensure the withdrawal of the product from the local market.

“Consumers who have bought the above mentioned toy should immediately refrain from using it and return it to the outlet from which it was purchased,” it said.

Moreover, the MCCAA reminded manufacturers and importers that they needed to always ensure that products placed on the market are safe, adding that anyone responsible for placing their products on the market shall ensure that they are in line with the applicable registration.

Members of the public wishing further information have been encouraged to contact the MCCAA on 239520000 or at [email protected]

