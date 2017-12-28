We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

The Nationalist Party leader owes the State over €50,000 in unpaid taxes and a further €30,000 in ‘interests and charges’

yannick_pace
Yannick Pace
27 December 2017, 5:12pm
Adrian Delia had pledged to settle issues with the Inland Revenue Department by the end of the year
Adrian Delia had pledged to settle issues with the Inland Revenue Department by the end of the year
Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has confirmed that he has come to an agreement with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) on a repayment programme for his tax arrears.

Last September, a day before party members voted him in as party leader, Delia published a statement of his affairs, showing assets amounting to €1.6 million and a “tax balance” of €51,924, with associated interests and charges amounting to €34,859.

In comments to MaltaToday, Delia said he had recently held a meeting with the department to flesh out a repayment plan over a period of time.

He said an agreement was reached last week that would see him avail himself of the special arrangement offered by the IRD for the repayment of tax arrears.

Delia said the repayment programme was similar to those offered to other tax-payers in a similar situation.

Several questions regarding Delia’s financial position were raised during last September’s leadership campaign, most notably concerning some €800,000 in loan and overdraft repayments owed to local banks.

The PN leader has maintained throughout that his financial position was of no concern since he his assets far exceeded his debts.

yannick_pace
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
