National

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela reiterated Malta’s commitment to a two-State solution • Malta is a longstanding supporter of the Palestinian people and their 'inalienable rights and aspirations' 

27 December 2017, 6:19pm
Print Version
Carmelo Abela placed a wreath on the tomb of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (Video: Facebook)
Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela has reiterated Malta’s commitment to a two-State solution in the Middle East a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Abela is currently on an official visit to the West Bank, where he held a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, and other cabinet ministers.

According to a ministry statement, Abela told Abbas that Malta had been a longstanding supporter of the Palestinian people, and of their “inalienable rights and aspirations”, insisting that Malta was committed to strengthening then “already excelled bilateral relations” between the two countries.

“As he had done during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Natanyahu, a few days before in Tel Aviv, during his official encounters in Palestine, Minister Abela reaffirmed Malta’s longstanding commitment towards a two-State solution,” read the statement.

“He pointed out that, in this regard, Malta maintains that the future status of Jerusalem must be mutually agreed upon through meaningful peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.”

The minister insisted that Malta wished to be considered a bridge-builder by all stakeholders in the conflict.

“This is our vocation … If we can do our bit to convince both parties, all those concerned, to go back to the negotiating table, we will try to do it to the best of our ability,” he said.

During his visit, Abela also met with Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Al-Hamdallah, who he showed round a Maltese crib set up in Bethlehem’s Manger Square.

He also held talks with the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Rula Maa’yah, National Economy minister Abeer Odeh, the head of the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction and Member of the Fateh Central Committee Mohammad Shtayyeh, Bethlehem’s mayor Anton Alman and the Bethlehm Chamber of Commerce.

In Ramallah, Abela placed a wreath on the tomb of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

During his official visit to Palestine, the minister was accompanied by the head of Malta’s Representative Office in Ramallah, Reuben Gauci.

