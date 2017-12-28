We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

National

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off M...

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

National

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

National

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud...

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

National

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

National

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public, Archbishop says

National

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public,...

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

World

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

National

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

National

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Business News

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Stewa...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

World

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Home
News
National

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

They came in their plenty to meet Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle at Auberge de Castille and exchange New Year greetings

27 December 2017, 6:43pm
Print Version
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat greeted people at his office in Valletta
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat greeted people at his office in Valletta
Prime Minister welcomes the public at Castille
From children to elderly people warmly embracing his hand, Joseph Muscat greeted members of the public at his office in Castille this afternoon.

The Prime Minister appeared to know a lot of the people who visited, greeting them with jovial remarks and speaking at length with some.

Muscat also posed for photos with young children and chatted with their parents and grandparents.

But the best soundbite came from a man who greeted the Prime Minister with “Hawn King”, followed by a warm embrace.

Just before meeting the people, Muscat welcomed at Castille, Speaker Anglu Farrugia, who led a delegation of MPs.

The Prime Minister thanked Farrugia for his his “clear” rulings that allowed less room for interpretation. Muscat said the new year should mark the appointment of a commissioner for standards.

He said the hard exchanges in Parliament were the exception and not the rule. “There are more laws that we agree on than we disagree,” Muscat said.

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

National

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘...

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

National

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minist...

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

National

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian...

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

National

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrear...

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

National

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption co...

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public, Archbishop says

National

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be ma...

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

World

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

National

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President ca...

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

National

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dang...

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Business News

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks f...

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European tel...

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals tr...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on fema...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices
2

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears
3

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
4

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election
5

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons