[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

Prime Minister welcomes the public at Castille

From children to elderly people warmly embracing his hand, Joseph Muscat greeted members of the public at his office in Castille this afternoon.The Prime Minister appeared to know a lot of the people who visited, greeting them with jovial remarks and speaking at length with some.Muscat also posed for photos with young children and chatted with their parents and grandparents.But the best soundbite came from a man who greeted the Prime Minister with “Hawn King”, followed by a warm embrace.Just before meeting the people, Muscat welcomed at Castille, Speaker Anglu Farrugia, who led a delegation of MPs.The Prime Minister thanked Farrugia for his his “clear” rulings that allowed less room for interpretation. Muscat said the new year should mark the appointment of a commissioner for standards.He said the hard exchanges in Parliament were the exception and not the rule. “There are more laws that we agree on than we disagree,” Muscat said.