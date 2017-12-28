|
Business Comment
U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | Calamatta Cusch...
|
Killed by a parcel bomb 40 years ago, Karin Grech's murder remains unsolved
Described as a political murder by the law courts, 40 years have passed since 'the first terrorist act in the country' took the life of a 15-year-old girl
Maria Pace
28 December 2017, 11:26am
The murder was one of the most high-profile cases of the 1970s, yet still remains unsolved to this day. The 40 anniversary comes just three months after journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb.
Karin Grech was murdered in 1977 when she opened a letterbomb sent to the family house. The 15-year-old opened the package in the presence of her 10-year-old brother, thinking that the package covered in wrapping paper was a present.
The bomb exploded, and Karin died half an hour later at St Luke’s hospital due to severe burns on various parts of her body.
At her funeral Mass, Archbishop Mikiel Gonzi described the murder as "the first terrorist act in the country".
On the same day that the Grech family received the bomb, another bomb was also sent to doctor and Labour MP Paul Chetcuti Caruana, but it did not detonate.
The case became infamous as it remains unsolved, the perpetrators unknown, and the magisterial inquiry still ongoing.
Speaking in 2011, Prof. Grech said he had information that the explosive device had been planned by fourth and fifth-year medical students who hired a criminal to make the bomb that was delivered by a carpenter with missing fingers. His claims, however, never yielded any suspects.
At the time of the murder, doctors at St Luke’s hospital were taking industrial action following disagreement between the government and the Medical Association of Malta.
While doctors were locked out of hospitals during the strike, Karin’s father was labelled a strike-breaker, after agreeing to work during the industrial dispute. Grech had also been socially excluded by doctors obeying the strike directives.
Grech, who was then working as an obstetrics and gynaecology consultant in the UK, had agreed to return to Malta to head the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department.
Despite there being no forensic evidence linking the bomb to the doctors’ strike, the dispute was widely blamed for the horrible murder.
In 2009, the newspaper It-TorÄ‹a reported that the police were suspecting a small number of Maltese doctors, residing in England, who were known to have close ties with the Nationalist Party at the time of the 1977 doctors' strike. The same newspaper reported that articles which appeared in the British Medical Journal in 1977 were also being investigated.
Just seven years ago the Civil Court awarded compensation of €419,000 to the Grech family. The court ruled the murder was politically motivated.
In 2017, the Grech family filed a judicial protest formally holding the Attorney General, the Police Commissioner and the Director General of Courts responsible for the disappearance of a crucial piece of evidence: pieces of the envelope which contained the explosive, which had apparently gone missing from the courts. However, it proved to be a false alarm.
Back in 2007, former Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami said that he wanted to see the murder, along with that of Raymond Caruana solved.
"I don't understand why the police at the time were not able to investigate the murder. I think the necessary investigations were not carried out then. When I was made prime minister [in 1987], I instructed the police to do all necessary investigations, and the case is still open to this day. We need to know the truth of why this girl was murdered," Fenech Adami told presenter Andrew Azzopardi in an interview on Radju Malta.
Various Maltese public figures have commemorated her death on social media this morning.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Court & Police
17 months for phone theft and indecent acts
Business Comment
U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | ...
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft â€˜taxiesâ€™ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2
Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears
3
[WATCH] â€˜Hawn Kingâ€™â€¦ man greets Prime Minister
4
[WATCH] Crash, boom, bang... an airplane has just crossed the road
5
Killed by a parcel bomb 40 years ago, Karin Grech's murder remains unsolved
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons