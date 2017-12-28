We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Enemalta gets new chief executive

Engineer Jason Vella has been appointed Enemalta CEO, taking over from Fredrick Azzopardi who will stay on as chairman 

28 December 2017, 12:04pm
Engineer Jason Vella (right), Enemalta's new CEO, with company chairman Frederick Azzopardi
Engineer Jason Vella has been appointed as Enemalta plc’s new CEO, effective 1 January 2018.

Vella will be heading the Enemalta management board and support the former CEO, engineer Fredrick Azzopardi, who will continue to chair the board of directors.

Vella joined Enemalta in 2017 to manage the company’s recently-launched Business Strategy and Commercial Department. In this role, he coordinated the implementation of several new investments, including industrial power engineering services to major manufacturing firms, renewable energy projects and the company’s recently-announced collaboration with Streamcast Technologies, Inc. for the development of a global data centre at Enemalta’s underground facility in Marsa.      

Azzopardi said that following its milestone developments during the last four years, Enemalta is now entering a new phase of growth and development.

“Our organisation is today completely different to what it used to be a few years ago. We transformed the country’s electricity generation and distribution operations to provide our customers with clean, reliable energy services at affordable rates,” Azzopardi said.

“We also streamlined all our operations to reduce losses and return to profitability. We now need to build on these foundations to ensure that we maintain and extend our positive results in the coming years.”

