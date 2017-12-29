|
Somali refugee jailed 11 months for cannabis possession
U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | Calamatta Cusch...
Malta Customs seize over â‚¬16,000
The Customs Department seized over €16,000 in an undeclared cash seizure
Maria Pace
28 December 2017, 4:19pm
Customs Officials stopped a Singapore national whilst screening passengers arriving from Istanbul at MIA. The passenger’s luggage was passed through the x-ray machine and flagged as suspicious.
Upon search, €16,500, as well as 2397 Singapore Dollars were found in the passenger's luggage.
The Police Economic Crime Unit was promptly informed and the equivalent of €10,000 was returned to the passenger, with the rest being withheld pending investigations.
The passenger was taken by the Police and is expected to be arraigned in court this week.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Somali refugee jailed 11 months for cannabis posse...
U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | ...
