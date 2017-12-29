Malta Customs seize over â‚¬16,000

The Customs Department seized over €16,000 in an undeclared cash seizure

The Customs Department has once again made an undeclared cash seizure at the Malta International airport, in a record breaking year for the department.Customs Officials stopped a Singapore national whilst screening passengers arriving from Istanbul at MIA. The passenger’s luggage was passed through the x-ray machine and flagged as suspicious.Upon search, €16,500, as well as 2397 Singapore Dollars were found in the passenger's luggage.The Police Economic Crime Unit was promptly informed and the equivalent of €10,000 was returned to the passenger, with the rest being withheld pending investigations.The passenger was taken by the Police and is expected to be arraigned in court this week.