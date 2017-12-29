Charlo Bonnici appointed to Broadcasting Authority board

The former PN MP will be replacing Chris Scicluna after his nomination was agreed upon by the Prime Minister and Opposition leader

Former Nationalist MP Charlo Bonnici has been appointed to the board of directors of the Broadcasting Authority, replacing Chris Scicluna, the government said in a statement this afternoon.Bonnici was an MP during the last legislature but did not contest the last general election.It said the President of the Republic Marie Louise Coleiro Preca had approved the change on the advice of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat following consultation with the Opposition leader, and according to the Constitution.The new board now includes Bonnici, Frans Ghirxi, Peter Fenech and Alessandro Lia. Martin Micallef will remain chairman.The government said the board members had been appointed for a period of two years, starting on the first of January.