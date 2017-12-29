[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

A number of Maltese and foreign artists are set to perform, while public transport will be available throughout the night

Massimo Costa

Addressing a press conference in St George Square, Valletta, on the national New Year's Eve celebrations, Micallef thanked all the media for following Malta's voyage towards Valletta's European Capital of Culture next year.



"We have been speaking about 2018, a unique year, for a long time. A stupendous programme has been prepared, including a huge New Year's Eve show, starting at 8pm and coming to a close at 2am on New Year's Day," Micallef said.



No rain is expected on the night, and the strong winds expected throughout the weekend will become moderate on New Year’s Eve.



Here's what to expect on New Year's Eve: A number of Maltese and international artists will be taking part in the celebrations, which will include an aerial show by a dancer in a large helium balloon

Corazon, the Brass House Unit, Ozzy Lino and Gianluca Bezzina, Gloriana, Kim & the band, and DJs Michael & the band will be amongst the local performers

The Ember Trio classical crossover group, from the United Kingdom, will also put on a show

An audiovisual countdown will be held to greet the New Year



Micallef explained that more than 70,000 people were expected to attend the event, which will be centred in St George's Square.



All public transport, including ferries from Cottonera to Valletta and Sliema to Marsamxett, and



"This has been the biggest Christmas Valletta has seen, with commercial outlets enjoying record sales," Micallef added.



Addressing the conference, justice minister Owen Bonnici said that had it not been for the collaboration between the Malta Tourism Authority and Valletta 2018, it would not have been possible to organise the activities.



"In the past we would watch New Year's Eve shows in European cities on television, and wonder if we would ever witness such things in Malta. We are now organising them ourselves, and they are as good or better than those which take place abroad," he remarked.



Bonnici highlighted that 2018 would be a year which will never be forgotten in Malta, adding that the plan was for it to leave a legacy for the future.



