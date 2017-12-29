We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Mic...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged wi...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Blogs

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Health

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Towards a more humane education

Blogs

Towards a more humane education

The best and worst films of 2017 | Teodor Reljic

Film

The best and worst films of 2017 | Teodor Reljic

Home
News
National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

 A number of Maltese and foreign artists are set to perform, while public transport will be available throughout the night

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
29 December 2017, 1:07pm
Print Version
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says
Valletta 2018 Foundation chairman Jason Micallef said today that he was very positive that what has been being prepared for the past four years for Valletta 2018 will materialise.

Addressing a press conference in St George Square, Valletta, on the national New Year's Eve celebrations, Micallef thanked all the media for following Malta's voyage towards Valletta's European Capital of Culture next year.

"We have been speaking about 2018, a unique year, for a long time. A stupendous programme has been prepared, including a huge New Year's Eve show, starting at 8pm and coming to a close at 2am on New Year's Day," Micallef said.

No rain is expected on the night, and the strong winds expected throughout the weekend will become moderate on New Year’s Eve. 

Here's what to expect on New Year's Eve:
  • A number of Maltese and international artists will be taking part in the celebrations, which will include an aerial show by a dancer in a large helium balloon
  • Corazon, the Brass House Unit, Ozzy Lino and Gianluca Bezzina, Gloriana, Kim & the band, and DJs Michael & the band will be amongst the local performers
  • The Ember Trio classical crossover group, from the United Kingdom, will also put on a show
  • An audiovisual countdown will be held to greet the New Year


Micallef explained that more than 70,000 people were expected to attend the event, which will be centred in St George's Square. 

All public transport, including ferries from Cottonera to Valletta and Sliema to Marsamxett, and a special bus services, will be operating throughout the night. 

"This has been the biggest Christmas Valletta has seen, with commercial outlets enjoying record sales," Micallef added.

Addressing the conference, justice minister Owen Bonnici said that had it not been for the collaboration between the Malta Tourism Authority and Valletta 2018, it would not have been possible to organise the activities.

"In the past we would watch New Year's Eve shows in European cities on television, and wonder if we would ever witness such things in Malta. We are now organising them ourselves, and they are as good or better than those which take place abroad," he remarked.

Bonnici highlighted that 2018 would be a year which will never be forgotten in Malta, adding that the plan was for it to leave a legacy for the future.

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally wi...

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro ...

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘hug...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel docume...

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Blogs

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Health

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers r...

Towards a more humane education

Blogs

Towards a more humane education

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017
3

Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU
4

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
5

Looking back at 2017 | I, Paul, take you, Peter...