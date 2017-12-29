|
Court & Police
Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents
|
Wrap up for the last weekend of the year
Skies should clear up just in time for New Year’s Eve, with sunny weather and 18°C expected on the first day of 2018
Maria Pace
29 December 2017, 1:26pm
The first day of 2018 is expected to be a sunny day, with maximum temperature at 18°C, and minimum at 13°C.
Although showers are expected on 30 December, skies should clear up just in time for New Year’s Eve, becoming fine on the morning of the New Year, and mainly sunny for the year of the day.
Temperature will also gradually soar over the last weekend of the year, going from 16°C on 30 December, to a comfortable maximum temperature of 18°C on the first day of 2018, this being 2 degrees above the monthly mean for this time of year.
Those keen on celebrating the end of the year outdoors should not get too chilly as the lowest temperature forecast for the weekend is 10 degrees. The minimum temperature on 1 January is expected to be even higher, at 13°C.
Meteorological records show that 2015 started on the coldest note yet, when the temperature dropped to a minimum of 2.1°C.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Court & Police
Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells...
Court & Police
Albanian pair jailed for using false travel docume...
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2
[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017
3
Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU
4
[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
5
Looking back at 2017 | I, Paul, take you, Peter...
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons