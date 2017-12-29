Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

Skies should clear up just in time for New Year’s Eve, with sunny weather and 18°C expected on the first day of 2018

As the years draw to a close, strong Northwesterly winds are expected throughout Saturday and Sunday, becoming moderate during the New Year’s Eve celebrations, and light to moderate Westerly on the first day of the year.The first day of 2018 is expected to be a sunny day, with maximum temperature at 18°C, and minimum at 13°C.Although showers are expected on 30 December, skies should clear up just in time for New Year’s Eve, becoming fine on the morning of the New Year, and mainly sunny for the year of the day.Temperature will also gradually soar over the last weekend of the year, going from 16°C on 30 December, to a comfortable maximum temperature of 18°C on the first day of 2018, this being 2 degrees above the monthly mean for this time of year.Those keen on celebrating the end of the year outdoors should not get too chilly as the lowest temperature forecast for the weekend is 10 degrees. The minimum temperature on 1 January is expected to be even higher, at 13°C.Meteorological records show that 2015 started on the coldest note yet, when the temperature dropped to a minimum of 2.1°C.