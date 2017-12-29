We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

“We put the symbol of the New God – the Euro symbol – where it rightly belongs”

tia_reljic
Tia Reljic
29 December 2017, 2:15pm
Euro symbol was placed in the centre of a number of cribs set up on roundabouts around the island for the holidays
Cardboard signs with the Euro symbol were placed in the middle of cribs set up in roundabouts around the island last night.

The group responsible for the installation said that the act symbolises the replacement of the worship of Jesus with the worship of money, as they said that if Mary and Joseph – as illegal immigrants – had to search for refuge to give birth to baby Jesus today, no one would open their doors for them.

The Euro symbol in the crib represents “the religion of consumption, of individualism, of waste, and hypocrisy,” all of which are rife during the festive season, while “humanity is tethering on the edge of collapse.”

The group mentions psychological problems, health issues, loneliness, litter, traffic, as clear effects of consumerism which they say “reigns supreme,” also pointing towards the poverty issue in our country and the “irony of having a so-called economic surplus and a growing GDP,” while people “have to choose between feeding their families or having a place to live.”

In a press statement, the group denounced the Planning Authority for selling a large amount of land for speculation. “Who is making the big money from such natural land gabs? What will we have left when we realise that there are no natural spaces for our children to play in?”

They also criticised public ignorance and apathy, in being content with apparent waste-reduction efforts which yield no results and carrying on with excessive consumption.

“Unfortunately, very few people will understand this message, but for the few that do, we urge them not to let this go without a fight,” the group said.

tia_reljic
Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
