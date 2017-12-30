Archishop’s New Year’s message emphasises encouraging, listening to young people

Young people should be given the chance to express themselves, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said today, as he thanked the media for the service they gave to the country

We should not only care for and worry about our young people, but also never discourage them, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said in his New Year's message today, as he gave his best wishes for the coming year to all.Addressing a sizeable crowd of visitors and well-wishers at the Curia this morning, Scicluna said that archbishops from around the world will be meeting in October next year, in Rome, and discussing an important topic - that of young people.He emphasised that it was important to give young people hope and the chance of expressing themselves, as he appealed to the Maltese community to pray for its young persons."I will be holding a series of dialogue meetings with young people and listening to what they have to say," he explained, "They give us a message of encouragement."He also said he hoped that as a community we would keep giving value to life from its start to its end.Regarding Valletta's status as the 2018 European Capital of Culture, the archbishop remarked that people should find beauty in that which could bring them closer to God."Beauty is an integral part of our lives, and it affects the quality of that life," he maintained.He appealed for people to wait for the feast of the Epiphany, which this year will be on January 7, before dismantling and putting away their Christmas decorations.In his concluding comments, Scicluna thanked the media for the service they gave to the country.The archbishop was joined by Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona, and Vicar Joe Galea Curmi in exchanging seasons greetings with the visitors.