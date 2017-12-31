Labour, PN end-of-year messages to be broadcast on both parties' stations

One and Net TV will air the end-of-year messages of both political parties in a 'new way of doing things'



Both the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party will be broadcasting both, including each other's, end-of-year messages on their respective television stations, the Sunday Times of Malta reports.The messages will be played on both stations as a "sign of goodwill," as a Labour Party source said that the move will be a breakaway from the way things are usually done, while a Nationalist Party source told the newspaper that it will indicate a "different approach to partisan politics."Other PL sources said that such a decision would never have been taken while Simon Busuttil was PN leader. "There was no open communication between PN and PL during the last legislature, so something like this could not have happened."