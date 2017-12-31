|
MaltaToday Survey | Optimism colours the outlook for 2018
Maltese man arrested for falsely reporting a letter about a bomb
A man from Malta, 45, was reportedly arrested in Holland for fabricating a story about a letter which included details about a bomb at the Amsterdam train station
Matthew Agius
31 December 2017, 2:06pm
The Dutch police were informed on Thursday that someone had found a threatening letter at the train station in Amsterdam. The letter allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in the train from Amsterdam to Germany.
The train was stopped and evacuated at Oldenzaal. However, a search of the train did not yield anything.
Police investigating the report were led to the unnamed Maltese national, who had initially reported the threatening letter. The man was reportedly on holiday in the Netherlands and had claimed to have found a threatening letter at the train station in Amsterdam.
But it later emerged that there was no threatening letter and that the incident was a figment of the tourist’s imagination. The Maltese man was arrested and detained for further investigation.
