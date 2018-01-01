|
Crowds of around 85,000 congregate in Valletta for New Year’s Eve celebrations
Record number of people descend on the capital as it starts its one-year stint as 2018's European Capital of Culture
Massimo Costa
1 January 2018, 11:19am
The crowd appeared particularly appreciative of the aerial acrobatic show, and also enjoyed the musical acts and fireworks display.
Massimo Costa
|
