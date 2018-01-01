Crowds of around 85,000 congregate in Valletta for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Record number of people descend on the capital as it starts its one-year stint as 2018's European Capital of Culture

A record number of around 85,000 people were in Valletta last night to welcome the new year, as a number of local and international artists performed to spectators, including an show by a dancer attached to a giant helium balloonThe crowd appeared particularly appreciative of the aerial acrobatic show, and also enjoyed the musical acts and fireworks display.The start of the new year also marks the beginning of Valletta’s status as 2018 European Capital of Culture, with the city set to officially open the year-long celebrations and launch the ‘Erba’ Pjazez’ (‘Four Squares’) project on January 20 at 4pm.‘Erba Pjazez’ , which will see a show take place in each square every hour on the hour in the evening, will be hosted in Triton Square (Il-Qawma tat-Tritoni), St George’s Square (Qalbna), St John’s Square (Elfejn u Tmintax) and Castille Square (Minn Qiegħ l-Imgħoddi għall-Quċċata tal-Ġejjieni).