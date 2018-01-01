We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Home
News
National

Crowds of around 85,000 congregate in Valletta for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Record number of people descend on the capital as it starts its one-year stint as 2018's European Capital of Culture

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
1 January 2018, 11:19am
Around 85,000 people were in Valletta last night to welcome the new year (Photo: Valletta 2018 Facebook page)
Around 85,000 people were in Valletta last night to welcome the new year (Photo: Valletta 2018 Facebook page)
A record number of around 85,000 people were in Valletta last night to welcome the new year, as a number of local and international artists performed to spectators, including an show by a dancer attached to a giant helium balloon

The crowd appeared particularly appreciative of the aerial acrobatic show, and also enjoyed the musical acts and fireworks display.

Those attending the celebrations were particularly entertained by the aerial dance performance (Photo: Valletta 2018 Facebook page)
Those attending the celebrations were particularly entertained by the aerial dance performance (Photo: Valletta 2018 Facebook page)
The start of the new year also marks the beginning of Valletta’s status as 2018 European Capital of Culture, with the city set to officially open the year-long celebrations and launch the ‘Erba’ Pjazez’ (‘Four Squares’) project on January 20 at 4pm.

(Photo: Valletta 2018 Facebook page)
(Photo: Valletta 2018 Facebook page)
‘Erba Pjazez’ , which will see a show take place in each square every hour on the hour in the evening, will be hosted in Triton Square (Il-Qawma tat-Tritoni), St George’s Square (Qalbna), St John’s Square (Elfejn u Tmintax) and Castille Square (Minn Qiegħ l-Imgħoddi għall-Quċċata tal-Ġejjieni).

(Photo: Valletta 2018 Facebook page)
(Photo: Valletta 2018 Facebook page)
Massimo Costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
