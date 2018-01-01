|
Annual Dar tal-Providenza fundraiser under way
‘Feast of Generosity’ currently taking place with people invited to donate in aid of the home for the disabled
Massimo Costa
1 January 2018, 12:19pm
The fund raiser is being broadcast on TVM2 and RTK Radio.
Last year's 'Feast of Generosity' raised €980,911, while more than €4 million were raised in the 2017 annual L-Istrina Boxing Day charity campaign, breaking all previous records.
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist.
