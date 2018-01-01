Annual Dar tal-Providenza fundraiser under way

‘Feast of Generosity’ currently taking place with people invited to donate in aid of the home for the disabled

The Dar tal-Providenza’s annual fundraiser, ‘Feast of Generosity’, is under way throughout the day today, with people invited to phone in to donate money in aid of the home which caters for the disabled.People can call on 516 02 012 to donate €10, 517 02 013 to donate €15, or 518 02 014 to donate €25. They can also send an SMS to 506 18 922 to give €6.99, or call on 21 462 759 to make a pledge, promising to donate a sum, of ideally more than €300, over a set period of time.The fund raiser is being broadcast on TVM2 and RTK Radio.Last year's 'Feast of Generosity' raised €980,911, while more than €4 million were raised in the 2017 annual L-Istrina Boxing Day charity campaign, breaking all previous records.