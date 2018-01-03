We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
‘I need a miracle’: Bjorn Formosa shares heartbreaking New Year message

The ALS awareness activist says his body is ‘literally falling apart’ but he will continue to work for the cause till he receives the ‘call from beyond’

2 January 2018, 6:15pm
Print Version
ALS sufferer and activist Bjorn Formosa
ALS sufferer and activist Bjorn Formosa
ALS sufferer and awareness activist Bjorn Formosa has said that his condition is deteriorating, with his body “literally falling apart”.

Writing on Facebook this morning, Formosa said that despite having a busy 2017, the year that has just started was “not looking too great”.

My condition continued progressing relentlessly. I am using a breathing machine 20 hours a day, I am bleeding from my nose, my body is literally falling apart. ALS is a though bi**h that only going through it one can really understand what this is all about!” wrote Formosa.

“I am tired of saluting everyday newly acquired friends that lose their battle to ALS. The next one out will probably be me. My body is too destroyed for any treatment to have effect. Only a miracle will do the job, but I guess they're not that common these days.”

Despite feeling helpless, Formosa said he would continue working until he “received the call from beyond”.

“2018 won't probably be my lucky year but I wish a great one for you. I wish all of you a healthy life because that's what really matters after all. Hope you can find your happiness and always try to help someone out!”

Formosa said he had tried doing his best over the last couple of years, adding that he hoped he “managed to be of help to” some.

“Sure thing is that I gave it may all. I now leave it to you! My end is near, please make sure my departure won’t be the finish line, but only the continuation of something big that we started together,” said Formosa.

The activist explained how the past days were not easy for him, but despite this, he would not give up. “You see death coming for you! I felt helpless and desperate, I am human after all.”

“We will never give up and battle it till the end. I still have one hope that I defy the odds and be here next year to wish you a Happy New Year!”

Formosa, an IT professional, made headlines last summer when he set up the NGO ALS Malta after discovering he had contracted the disease. He donated €100,000 of his own funds to the group during a fundraising telethon for ALS research last May.

Last December, Dar Bjorn - a residence that will host some 13 people suffering from ALS – opened its doors, with the government pledging to donate €930,020 each year to finance various services at the residence.

