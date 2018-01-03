Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta

Mater Dei hospital’s accident and emergency department saw visits increase by 15% over the past four days alone from people with flu symptoms, CEO Ivan Falzon says

Malta’s only general hospital is working at full capacity as it tries to cope with a particularly severe flu season that is sweeping across Europe.Mater Dei hospital CEO Ivan Falzon said the accident and emergency department was seeing between 20 and 25 flu patients a day more than last year.“It is very bad, with the A&E department experiencing a 15% increase in patient visits over the past four days alone as a result of complications from influenza,” Falzon said.In some cases patients were admitted to hospital with chest infections and pneumonia.Falzon said around 43% of patients who visited the accident and emergency department had to be hospitalised.“This had been predicted early on because the influenza season in Australia and New Zealand had been particularly severe and I have to thank all hospital workers for their sterling service in such conditions,” Falzon said.Asked for how long the flu season was expected to persist, Falzon said the hospital was anticipating a six to seven week period.“It is likely to be one big peak season and we are anticipating it to last for another six to seven weeks at uncharacteristically high levels,” Falzon said.In Parliament he had said that based on the scientific evidence from the southern hemisphere, the flu would probably hit some 250,000 people, more than double last year’s. Fearne had also anticipated January will be particularly intense.