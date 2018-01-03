|
Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta
Mater Dei hospital’s accident and emergency department saw visits increase by 15% over the past four days alone from people with flu symptoms, CEO Ivan Falzon says
Kurt Sansone
3 January 2018, 10:38am
Mater Dei hospital CEO Ivan Falzon said the accident and emergency department was seeing between 20 and 25 flu patients a day more than last year.
“It is very bad, with the A&E department experiencing a 15% increase in patient visits over the past four days alone as a result of complications from influenza,” Falzon said.
In some cases patients were admitted to hospital with chest infections and pneumonia.
“This had been predicted early on because the influenza season in Australia and New Zealand had been particularly severe and I have to thank all hospital workers for their sterling service in such conditions,” Falzon said.
Asked for how long the flu season was expected to persist, Falzon said the hospital was anticipating a six to seven week period.
“It is likely to be one big peak season and we are anticipating it to last for another six to seven weeks at uncharacteristically high levels,” Falzon said.
Health Minister Chris Fearne had warned last October that this year’s flu season would be quite strong.
In Parliament he had said that based on the scientific evidence from the southern hemisphere, the flu would probably hit some 250,000 people, more than double last year’s. Fearne had also anticipated January will be particularly intense.
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
Business News
Generosity, transparency and tax harmonization | P...
Valletta 2018
Their hopes for Valletta 2018 and beyond: a year o...
|
Trending Articles
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons