[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens
Is-Suq Tal-Belt has officially opened today in the run-up to Valletta 2018 after a private investment of €14 million
Maria Pace
3 January 2018, 2:46pm
The Arkadia Group invested €14 million to restore and renovate the market after it was granted a 65-year-long lease by Parliament, that unanimously approved the project in 2016.
The project to transform the building in Merchants Street was part of the regeneration in the run-up to Valletta European capital of culture 2018.
The market’s concept is ‘Cook. Eat. Relax’ and features three floors and will be open seven days a week.
The underground floor will consist of a market, mainly focusing on food, while the food courts and food tasting kiosks occupy the ground floor. The upper level will host a cafeteria, and will be used for cultural events, and will be open later on in February.
The project is expected to provide employment for 250 people.
The market was bombed during World War II and suffered significant damage. It was redesigned as a shopping centre in 1983, before succumbing to disuse once again.
