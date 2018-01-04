|
MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended
The Malta Union of Teachers said the decision was taken following ‘intensive meetings’ held this week
Yannick Pace
4 January 2018, 1:51pm
In a statement issued this afternoon, the MUT said the decision had been taken following a series of “intensive” meetings between the college’s management, the industrial relations unit, and union representatives.
Industrial action has been suspended for a week in order to allow for further meetings, in the hope of reaching an agreement over collective agreement negotiations.
