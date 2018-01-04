We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

The Malta Union of Teachers said the decision was taken following ‘intensive meetings’ held this week

yannick_pace
Yannick Pace
4 January 2018, 1:51pm
The MUT has called off industrial action planned at MCAST following the latest round of talks
Industrial action being planned by the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) at the Malta College for Arts Science and Technology (MCAST) has been temporarily suspended, according to the union.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the MUT said the decision had been taken following a series of “intensive” meetings between the college’s management, the industrial relations unit, and union representatives.

Industrial action has been suspended for a week in order to allow for further meetings, in the hope of reaching an agreement over collective agreement negotiations.

yannick_pace
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
