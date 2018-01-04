MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

The Malta Union of Teachers said the decision was taken following ‘intensive meetings’ held this week

Industrial action being planned by the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) at the Malta College for Arts Science and Technology (MCAST) has been temporarily suspended, according to the union.In a statement issued this afternoon, the MUT said the decision had been taken following a series of “intensive” meetings between the college’s management, the industrial relations unit, and union representatives.Industrial action has been suspended for a week in order to allow for further meetings, in the hope of reaching an agreement over collective agreement negotiations.