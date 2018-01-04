We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court told

Court & Police

Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court...

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals sale to US provider

National

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals s...

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo

Court & Police

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidn...

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

National

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

World

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

National

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

Technology

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Travel

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over Naxxar shooting

Court & Police

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over ...

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

World

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Technology

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence

National

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police off...

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

Blogs

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Europe

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

The most anticipated films of 2018

Film

The most anticipated films of 2018

Home
News
National

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

St Venera Mayor Stephen Sultana will be taking over from CEO Kevin Schembri 

maria_pace
Maria Pace
4 January 2018, 2:49pm
Print Version
Stephen Sultana
Stephen Sultana
Stephen Sultana has been appointed as CEO at Mount Carmel hospital.

Sultana is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, and worked as a senior manager at a local bank for many years.

Sultana was formerly chairman for Kalaxlokk LTD which is currently in liquidation. He is also currently a board member at Central Operative Funds and theEco Tax Contribution Appeal Boards.

He will be taking over from outgoing CEO Kevin Schembri.

 “While the health ministry congratulates Sultana, it also thanks Kevin Schembri for his services,” the ministry’s statement said.  

Sultana has been active within the Labour party for many years. He was previously Financial secretary at Forum Zghazagh Laburisti, and was President at the local Labour committee in Santa Venera for six years.

He is currently the mayor of St Venera. 

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court told

Court & Police

Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from...

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals sale to US provider

National

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind ...

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo

Court & Police

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts...

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

National

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel C...

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

World

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train...

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

National

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

Technology

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Travel

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commen...

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over Naxxar shooting

Court & Police

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought ...

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

World

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than wome...

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Technology

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence

National

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgr...

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

Blogs

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Europe

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens
2

Updated | Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta
3

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence
4

Gaming addiction classified as mental health condition by World Health Organisation
5

Adrian Delia and a revolution of confidence