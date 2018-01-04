|
Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO
St Venera Mayor Stephen Sultana will be taking over from CEO Kevin Schembri
Maria Pace
4 January 2018, 2:49pm
Sultana is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, and worked as a senior manager at a local bank for many years.
Sultana was formerly chairman for Kalaxlokk LTD which is currently in liquidation. He is also currently a board member at Central Operative Funds and theEco Tax Contribution Appeal Boards.
He will be taking over from outgoing CEO Kevin Schembri.
“While the health ministry congratulates Sultana, it also thanks Kevin Schembri for his services,” the ministry’s statement said.
Sultana has been active within the Labour party for many years. He was previously Financial secretary at Forum Zghazagh Laburisti, and was President at the local Labour committee in Santa Venera for six years.
He is currently the mayor of St Venera.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
|
