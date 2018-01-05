Updated | Army called in to defuse car bomb that failed to explode in Fgura

The Armed Forces of Malta's bomb disposal unit has been called in to disconnect a car bomb in Fgura this evening • Car belongs to man known to the police

The army was called in to defuse a car bomb that failed to explode in Fgura on Thursday evening.The car, a Mitsubishi Pajero, was parked in St Anthony street and a strange noise is believed to have triggered the suspicion that it had a bomb attached to it. Residents in the area told MaltaToday they heard a "loud spark".The bomb appears to have been activated, although it failed to trigger an explosion, which could have had serious consequences in the residential area.Police sources said the car belongs to a man known to the police. Initial reports say that the bomb was different to the one that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia last October. The unexploded device could give the police crucial information on how such bombs are made.Forensic experts are also on site combing the street for any evidence that may prove crucial to the police investigation.In a statement on Thursday evening, the government said it was committed to get the perpetrators of this crime that could have had serious consequences. It said the forces of law and order will be given all necessary resources to solve this case.