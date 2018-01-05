We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

World

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late...

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

National

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

National

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

Business News

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff

National

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic s...

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Blogs

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devices

Technology

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devi...

Top travel destinations for 2018

Travel

Top travel destinations for 2018

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

Planning Blog

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Law Report

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Are we a vindictive people?

Letters

Are we a vindictive people?

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park

Court & Police

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park

North Korea accepts South Korea's proposal for high-level talks

World

North Korea accepts South Korea's proposal for high-level talks

Home
News
National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

The Gozo diocese’s arts centre located in the villa of the late priest Mgr Anton Gauci is not in line with his wishes, Gauci’s family claim

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella
5 January 2018, 12:58pm
Print Version
Mgr Anton Gauci (centre)
Mgr Anton Gauci (centre)
The relatives of a deceased Gozitan priest are threatening to take legal action against the Gozo diocese, over the alleged misuse of the late priest’s property.

The next of kin of the late Mgr Anton Gauci alleged that the Rabat property he bequeathed to the Gozo diocese, a villa of over 1,700 square metres, was being as a “centre for artists” that was not in line with his expressed wishes.

The relatives – Fr Victor Vella, Mgr Joseph Vella Gauci, Fr John Meilak, and Douglas Savege – said the house had to be used expressly for “pious, pastoral and charitable purposes”.

They said they had “an immediate interest to safeguard the memory of the late Reverend Monsignor Dr. Anton Gauci” as well as to bring to the attention of the Gozo diocese instances of deviations from the intentions of the priest in the transfer of the property.

The property, Villa Mons. Gauci, was recently inaugurated as a centre for artists who carry out artistic works for the Church. According to the bishop of Gozo who opened the same centre, “this is a project aimed at improving the art and the liturgy, which he said go hand in hand, because they make visible that which is not seen.”

But Gauci’s relatives said that the inauguration of the centre did not respect the true will of the donor because “the development of art whether for liturgical purposes or otherwise, does not fall within the definition of neither pious, nor pastoral nor even charitable purpose and does not fit in within the framework of the Catholic social teaching (CST) throughout the ages.”

They also said that the management of the centre will involve “an economic commitment of considerable proportions which should be reflected in the diocesan annual report and accounts which to date have not been published.”

The family said it would hold the diocese legally responsible for any default on the use of the property.

Mgr Gauci’s name is synonymous with education in Gozo. He taught English, Italian and religious education at the Lyceum since 1960 and in 1975 became assistant head of the school and later, headmaster. In 1985, he was made assistant director of education and then Permanent Delegate of Malta for Unesco. Gauci was renowned for his friendship with ex-Maltese premier Dom Mintoff.

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

World

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorr...

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

National

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals con...

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

National

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugur...

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services

Business News

Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost se...

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff

National

American University of Malta head silent on change...

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of trust

Blogs

The world in 2018: democracy tested by a lack of t...

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all Mac and iOS devices

Technology

Apple says Meltdown and Spectre flaws affect all M...

Top travel destinations for 2018

Travel

Top travel destinations for 2018

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

Planning Blog

Development next to chapel reduced in scale

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Law Report

A bank guarantee is an autonomous obligation

Are we a vindictive people?

Letters

Are we a vindictive people?

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park

Court & Police

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred f...

Trending Articles
1

Updated | Army called in to defuse car bomb that failed to explode in Fgura
2

Slovenian magnate Dragan Solak outed by MaltaFiles over tax avoidance, is Malta’s newest citizen
3

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff
4

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo
5

Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park