Cyclist grievously injured in collision with motorbike
Teenage cyclist hospitalised following traffic accident in San Gwann
6 January 2018, 9:29am
The incident occurred at around 6pm yesterday in Triq Birkirkara, San Gwann, after which the teenager was rushed to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are underway.
