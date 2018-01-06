Man injured after car flips over

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle on Regional Road

At around 5:30am this morning, a young man was rushed to hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries after losing control of his vehicle, a Peugeot 206, which then flipped over and crashed.The man, 29, is a resident of Msida, where the incident took place. He was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance.Police investigations are ongoing.