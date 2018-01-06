|
Man injured after car flips over
A 29-year-old man was seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle on Regional Road
6 January 2018, 12:02pm
The man, 29, is a resident of Msida, where the incident took place. He was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance.
Police investigations are ongoing.
