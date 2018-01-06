We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – St Andrews 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – St Andrews 1

Suspected organ trafficker arrested in Cyprus

World

Suspected organ trafficker arrested in Cyprus

Macron: It is time to stop pretending that Turkey will join the EU

World

Macron: It is time to stop pretending that Turkey will join the E...

Government snubs PN call for committee hearing on Vitals hospitals sale, House debate set for 17 January

National

Government snubs PN call for committee hearing on Vitals hospital...

Man injured after car flips over

National

Man injured after car flips over

Three police officers caught with cocaine in Paceville raid

National

Three police officers caught with cocaine in Paceville raid

Don’t miss your chance to win the Powerball’s €457,000,000 jackpot from Malta

Don’t miss your chance to win the Powerball’s €457,000,000 ...

Cyclist grievously injured in collision with motorbike

National

Cyclist grievously injured in collision with motorbike

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira United 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira United 0

Man accused of sexual assault on US flight

World

Man accused of sexual assault on US flight

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

World

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late...

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

National

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

National

[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

Home
News
National

Man injured after car flips over

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle on Regional Road

6 January 2018, 12:02pm
Print Version
At around 5:30am this morning, a young man was rushed to hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries after losing control of his vehicle, a Peugeot 206, which then flipped over and crashed.

The man, 29, is a resident of Msida, where the incident took place. He was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – St Andrews 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – St Andrews 1

Suspected organ trafficker arrested in Cyprus

World

Suspected organ trafficker arrested in Cyprus

Macron: It is time to stop pretending that Turkey will join the EU

World

Macron: It is time to stop pretending that Turkey ...

Government snubs PN call for committee hearing on Vitals hospitals sale, House debate set for 17 January

National

Government snubs PN call for committee hearing on ...

Man injured after car flips over

National

Man injured after car flips over

Three police officers caught with cocaine in Paceville raid

National

Three police officers caught with cocaine in Pacev...

Don’t miss your chance to win the Powerball’s €457,000,000 jackpot from Malta

Don’t miss your chance to win the Powerball’s ...

Cyclist grievously injured in collision with motorbike

National

Cyclist grievously injured in collision with motor...

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira United 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 4 – Gżira Unite...

Man accused of sexual assault on US flight

World

Man accused of sexual assault on US flight

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

World

At least 20 killed in Kabul suicide bomb

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Court & Police

Fight over girl lands man in the dock

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorrect use of late priest’s house

National

Family says Gozo diocese’s arts centre is incorr...

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals concession

National

PD demands investigation into Vitals hospitals con...

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

Trending Articles
1

Three police officers caught with cocaine in Paceville raid
2

Serbian magnate Dragan Solak outed by MaltaFiles over tax avoidance, is Malta’s newest citizen
3

The future of online gambling: Ethereum smart contracts
4

Updated | Army called in to defuse car bomb that failed to explode in Fgura
5

American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff