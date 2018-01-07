We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Woman hit by car in Gudja

Court & Police

Woman hit by car in Gudja

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a southern Higher Secondary campus – PD

National

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a southern Higher Seco...

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Court & Police

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

World

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off country’s assets

National

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off country’s asse...

Economic prosperity evident during festive season – Muscat

National

Economic prosperity evident during festive season – Muscat

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un on the phone

World

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un on the phone

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Editorial

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Interview

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

National

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Football

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual misconduct

World

Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual misconduct

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Naxxar Lions 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Naxxar Lions 1

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder

World

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder

BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – St Andrews 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – St Andrews 1

Home
News
National

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a southern Higher Secondary campus – PD

The Democratic Party has questioned the need for the American University of Malta extending its Bormla campus given that it is struggling to attract students

yannick_pace
Yannick Pace
7 January 2018, 3:14pm
Print Version
The American University of Malta's Dock 1 campus
The American University of Malta's Dock 1 campus
The Democratic Party has questioned the need for the American University of Malta (AUM) to extend its Dock 1 site in Bormla.

Reacting to the news that AUM had applied for an extension to the campus, PD argued that an extension was unnecessary given that the university “can barely fill a garage with the number of students” it currently has.

“We fully support Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar’s concerns that there would be irreversible change of the cityscape and, like them, Partit Demokratiku must ask why would there be the need?” read the statement.

Instead, the party said it was proposing that the site be used to ease pressure on the Naxxar Higher Secondary, which it said was running at full capacity.

“How about doing something pragmatic and realistic…develop the Dock No. 1 site into a southern campus for the Higher Secondary,” said PD in a statement this afternoon.

This, it said, would reduce the North-South congestion on Malta’s roads and narrow the “disadvantage gap” between students from the north and south.

According to the PD, a southern campus would allow for the “influx of hundreds of students and staff, not 15, into Cottonera”, leading to a multiplier effect on businesses in the area.

It urged the government to “show it is really working for the good of the nation, and not for the good of the few”.

The party said the regeneration of Cottonera and the shift of economic activity to the South would not be brought about by “white elephant projects fuelled by dubious foreign investment”.

PD questioned whether it was the case that “both AUM and the government are tyring to find a way out of the difficult situation of justifying the development of Zonqor point when prima facie there is absolutely no need to”.

“Partit Demokratiku reiterates its position that the National Commissoin for Higher Education (NCFHE) should revoke the tertiary education license granted to the American University of Malta,” it continued, adding that it was difficult to envisage that AUM would ever provide the courses it had promised.

PD stressed that while increasing pluralism in the tertiary education sector was a good concept, Malta also needed to safeguard its reputation if higher education was to thrive as a platform for economic growth.

yannick_pace
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
Woman hit by car in Gudja

Court & Police

Woman hit by car in Gudja

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a southern Higher Secondary campus – PD

National

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a south...

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Court & Police

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

World

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – repo...

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off country’s assets

National

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off c...

Economic prosperity evident during festive season – Muscat

National

Economic prosperity evident during festive season ...

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un on the phone

World

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un ...

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Editorial

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Interview

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

National

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concessio...

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athlet...

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Football

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual misconduct

World

Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual m...

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Naxxar Lions 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Naxxar...

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder

World

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's grueso...

Trending Articles
1

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale
2

Three police officers caught with cocaine in Paceville raid
3

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder
4

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea
5

Don’t miss your chance to win the Powerball’s €457,000,000 jackpot from Malta