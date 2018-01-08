|
Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November
There were 2,246 people on the unemployment register last November, according to the National Statistics Office
Staff Reporter
8 January 2018, 12:12pm
Figures released by the National Statistics Office on Monday morning show that registered unemployment dropped by 25.7% last November when compared to the same month in 2016. The data shows 2,246 registered with Jobsplus, a government agency.
The largest number, 544, were seeking jobs as clerical support workers.
Declines were registered in all age groups with 88 people under 20 being on the dole in November.
There were 288 persons with a disability on the register, which represents a drop from the 361 in November 2016. Of these, 77.4% were men and 22.6% women.
