[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks

Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks

Public and private projects, some in relation to V18, are going to be put into place in the coming weeks. “The physical infrastructure, further to the progress of the past six months, will change completely – for the better,” prime minister Joseph Muscat said today.“These will be one of the very few – controversial and not – changes that we will be doing,” Muscat said, mentioning progress in regards to medical marijuana and gender equality which he said need to be discussed.The prime minister also said that there will be changes in ‘social infrastructure’, as Malta is expected to become the second country in the EU to lower the voting age to 16 in a move that he described as an “an emblematic change which will bring significant progress to the country,” as well as being a “precursor for substantial change on various levels.”In fact, he said that 2018 will be characterised by a number of significant changes in the country, including changes in ‘virtual infrastructure.’ “Malta will become one of the first countries in the world to have regulators related to blockchain, and we will be trailblazers in this area,” Muscat said.