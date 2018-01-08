Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister

Joe Debono Grech had an argument with police officers on duty near the Gozo ferry

Former Labour MP Joe Debono Grech is expected to be accused in court over an altercation he had with police officers in Gozo last summer.The case, which is expected to be heard tomorrow at the Gozo court, involves an argument Debono Grech had with police officers on duty near the Gozo ferry.Sources told MaltaToday that the 78-year-old had taken issue over a car that was blocking a ramp and accused the police officers of not carrying out their duty properly. The former MP also threatened to report the police officers to the minister and the prime minister.Debono Grech’s case, deemed to be a contravention, will be heard in the district sitting.Last month, Debono Grech was conferred the National Order of Merit by the President. A long-standing MP, Debono Grech did not contest the last election.In 2015, he landed in hot water after threatening then independent MP Marlene Farrugia with violence during a heated parliamentary debate on the environment.Debono Grech, who subsequently apologised for his remarks, was heard telling her: “I’ll come and beat you up.”In the last legislature, Debono Grech was appointed consultant to then Gozo minister Anton Refalo.