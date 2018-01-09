We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Price of gas cylinders up 50c

Energy Minister Joe Mizzi says new higher price will remain stable at €16 throughout the year

tia_reljic
Tia Reljic
8 January 2018, 4:48pm
Gas cylinder prices will be stable at €16 throughout 2018
The price of a gas cylinder will be increasing from €15.50 to €16, after which it will remain stable for one year, Energy Minister Joe Mizzi announced today.

Addressing a press conference, Mizzi said a “solution to the instability problem” had been found, with the price expected to remain stable throughout the year.

Mizzi said he had discussed his concerns on gas price instability with the regulator and Liquigas, the country’s largest supplier.

Although the price of gas increased, said Mizzi, the increase is relatively small compared with price increases abroad. He noted that while abroad, the price of LPG had increased by some 52%, local prices would go up by 3%.

The minister said he hoped that a similar agreement to “extend price stability for another year” could be reached at the end of 2018.

Asked how the agreement had been reached, and what penalties would be involved if it was not adhered to, Mizzi insisted that this was the remit of the regulator and private companies, adding that he had nothing to do with the agremeement, other than having expressed a desire for gas price stability.

tia_reljic
Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
