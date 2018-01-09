We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
[WATCH] Schoolchildren pick oranges ahead of Sunday's Festa Tac-Citru

The public is invited to il-Festa tac-Citru at San Anton Palace next Sunday, which will be held in aid of Animal Welfare NGOs

maria_pace
Maria Pace
9 January 2018, 12:39pm
Il-Festa tac-Citru officially launched this morning at San Anton Palace.

The President’s Husband, Edgar Preca together with a group of schoolchildren picked oranges from the Palace’s Orange Grove, in preparation for next Sunday’s event.

Addressing the children present, Preca spoke about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, and how oranges and other citrus fruit should be a regular part of our daily diet.

This year’s Festa tac-Citru will be on Sunday 14 January and will be held in aid of Animal Welfare NGOs.

The public is invited to the festival, where people will have to opportunity to taste and buy delicacies prepared by the Palace Chef, made from oranges and lemons from the Palace’s citrus garden.

The event is hosted by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. 

Daniela Bagnaschi, Senior Marketing Manager at GO, said, “This is the fourth year in which GO is supporting the Citrus Festival. This is part of our ongoing long-term commitment to this event, organized by the Office of the President and other events which are organized by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, which includes both financial and technical support. The Citrus Festival has now become a popular fixture for families looking for an entertaining Sunday outing through which funds are also raised for a good cause.”

Entrance for Festa taċ-Ċitru is free of charge.

