Equality commission tells office-holders to ‘desist from using sexist language and stereotypes’

A warning was sent out by the NCPE to public figures over the outrage caused by education commissioner Charles Caruana Carabez’s newspaper opinion

Malta’s equality commission has said public office-holders like education commissioner Charles Caruana Carabez must “desist from using sexist language and stereotypes”.The recently-appointed ombudsman caused outrage over a column published in The Times entitled ‘The foibles of women’, where a satirical attempt to depict women as “flawed creatures” and prone to vanity, backfired spectacularly.The Malta Confederation for Women’s Organisations called for his removal, but Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud said it was up to the government and Opposition to remove the education commissioner.The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) on Tuesday said that persons holding public office as well as public figures should desist from using sexist language and stereotypes and be fully aware of their important role in promoting gender equality in society.“Statistics have repeatedly shown that gender inequality persists across different areas such as those of power and resources. Research also finds that gender segregation in education and the labour market remains a reality which negatively affects women’s economic independence throughout their life cycle.“Furthermore, women and girls are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence and sexual harassment. One of the root causes of these inequalities are antiquated and erroneous, but deep-seated, beliefs concerning the different roles and characteristics of women and men. Historically, such beliefs have led to unequal power relations in society, where women and girls become confined to specific roles and sectors, impeding their full participation in different spheres and placing them into a dependent position.”The NCEP said it was the role of persons holding public office and public figures to uphold the foundations of a democratic society based on equality by refraining from using sexist discourse and by pro-actively working for the achievement of equality between women and men.The MCWO on Monday accused Caruana Carabez of being strongly prejudiced against women. “Someone who is so publicly biased can only form his opinions and decisions through his sexist, misogynistic and gendered stereotyped view of the world and cannot deal with cases fairly and objectively.”The MCWO said the role Commissioner of Education within the office of the Ombudsman should instil the utmost confidence and trust to citizens, and should foster values of respect, while giving support to both men and women with impartiality and integrity. “Mr Cauana Carabez cannot perform such a duty,” it said, adding that his position was no longer tenable.