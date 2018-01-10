Updated | Teachers, LSAs left in the dark over expected pay rise

Educators have been given no details of the agreement signed between the Education Ministry and the Malta Union of Teachers last December that should include a substantial pay rise

Teachers and learning support assistants returned to school after the Christmas holidays on Monday without knowing the extent of the promised wage increases.Educators who spoke to MaltaToday on condition of anonymity said they were given no information on the agreement signed between the government and the Malta Union of Teachers on 21 December.The agreement was hailed a milestone as the 20% pay rise demanded by the union was acceded. The agreement also covers work conditions and was brokered after the MUT called off a one-day strike in November.However, details have been scant and educators seeking more information have been stonewalled, leaving them unsure of how the agreement will impact their pay and work conditions.“We have been hearing different things about the expected increase but nobody seems to be able to tell us what we are to expect in our January pay,” a group of frustrated teachers told MaltaToday.It is also unclear whether supply teachers and LSAs will benefit from the pay increases.Rumours among teachers have been rife over an initial 14% increase in pay this year. However, it appears the wage increases will not be reflected in the basic pay since this will disrupt the government scales. Increases are very likely to be reflected in the allowances that teachers and LSAs receive.“But nobody knows whether the increase will be worked out as a percentage of the current allowances or as a percentage of the total income,” the teachers said.A percentage increase of the current allowance will be much less than a percentage increase of an educator’s total income.Questions sent to the Education Ministry over the financial aspects of the agreement remained unanswered.It remains unclear, as well, what the agreed pay rises will cost public coffers.The financial aspects of the agreement will benefit educators in State and church schools.Speaking on TVM this morning, Frank Fabri, the permanent secretary at the Education Ministry, did not delve into the financial aspects of the agreement but said details will be announced shortly.Fabri did say that as a result of the agreement, mid-year exams in government schools will be discontinued from the next scholastic year and replaced by an assessment system which will yield an extra 50 hours of classroom time.Fabri said a key feature of the agreement was that all syllabi would be reviewed.Meanwhile, the Malta Union of Teachers reacted to the report, saying that it has informed members that it will be organising a meeting for its delegates to provide information about the agreement. The note to delegates was emailed on Tuesday morning."The agreement is also being printed and is going to be available to members in the coming days. There is absolutely nothing secret in all this and the MUT is just following normal procedure within its structures and other logistical considerations," a union spokesperson told MaltaToday.He would not elaborate on the details of the agreement, insisting though that "all teaching grades will be positively affected by the agreement, including all supply grades".